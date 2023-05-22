Different animated productions have been adapted to the live action throughout the years. Many of the fans ask that the same actors who do the voices of the characters become part of the cast. Although this strategy has worked, this is not always the case. Now, the announcement of the actress who gave voice to Moanathe protagonist of the film with the same name, surprised Next, we will tell you what she said Auli’i Cravalho about his participation in the next Disney production.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid”: TV host accused of racism for comment on Halle Bailey’s skin

What did Auli’i Cravalho say?

The actress Auli’i Cravalho revealed that she will not reprise the role of Moana in the upcoming live action feature film, through a video posted on her Instagram account. “In this live-action version, I won’t be reprising the role. I think it’s absolutely vital that the casting accurately represent the characters and stories we want to tell,” she said.

In the same way, in clip he indicated that he agrees with the initiative of the next tape to form a diverse cast that honors the cultures of the film. “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s fearless spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she said. It should be noted that Cravalho will be part of the group that will make the film as executive producer.

Will Dwayne Johnson be Maui?

The American actor confirmed that he will resume the role of the demigod Maui after giving him a voice in the animated film. As recalled, Johnson shared about the arrival of this version at the beginning of April 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: “Peter Pan and Wendy”, review: where is the magic? Another heartless Disney live action

Fans want to see Madison Pettis as Moana

One of the names that fans proposed to bring Moana to life in Disney’s live action is that of Madison Pettisactress remembered for playing Peyton Kelly in “Training Dad”. “Madison Pettis would be great for the role,” a fan commented on social media. Likewise, another one that they raised is that of Zendaya.

Voices in “Moana” (2016)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

dwayne johnson like maui

like maui Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa

Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

Rachel House as Grandma Tala.

Moana Waialiki is the first Polynesian Disney princess. Photo: Disney Latino

#Aulii #Cravalho #Moana #Disneys #live #action #fans #Madison #Pettis

Different animated productions have been adapted to the live action throughout the years. Many of the fans ask that the same actors who do the voices of the characters become part of the cast. Although this strategy has worked, this is not always the case. Now, the announcement of the actress who gave voice to Moanathe protagonist of the film with the same name, surprised Next, we will tell you what she said Auli’i Cravalho about his participation in the next Disney production.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid”: TV host accused of racism for comment on Halle Bailey’s skin

What did Auli’i Cravalho say?

The actress Auli’i Cravalho revealed that she will not reprise the role of Moana in the upcoming live action feature film, through a video posted on her Instagram account. “In this live-action version, I won’t be reprising the role. I think it’s absolutely vital that the casting accurately represent the characters and stories we want to tell,” she said.

In the same way, in clip he indicated that he agrees with the initiative of the next tape to form a diverse cast that honors the cultures of the film. “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s fearless spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she said. It should be noted that Cravalho will be part of the group that will make the film as executive producer.

Will Dwayne Johnson be Maui?

The American actor confirmed that he will resume the role of the demigod Maui after giving him a voice in the animated film. As recalled, Johnson shared about the arrival of this version at the beginning of April 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: “Peter Pan and Wendy”, review: where is the magic? Another heartless Disney live action

Fans want to see Madison Pettis as Moana

One of the names that fans proposed to bring Moana to life in Disney’s live action is that of Madison Pettisactress remembered for playing Peyton Kelly in “Training Dad”. “Madison Pettis would be great for the role,” a fan commented on social media. Likewise, another one that they raised is that of Zendaya.

Voices in “Moana” (2016)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

dwayne johnson like maui

like maui Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa

Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

Rachel House as Grandma Tala.

Moana Waialiki is the first Polynesian Disney princess. Photo: Disney Latino

#Aulii #Cravalho #Moana #Disneys #live #action #fans #Madison #Pettis

Different animated productions have been adapted to the live action throughout the years. Many of the fans ask that the same actors who do the voices of the characters become part of the cast. Although this strategy has worked, this is not always the case. Now, the announcement of the actress who gave voice to Moanathe protagonist of the film with the same name, surprised Next, we will tell you what she said Auli’i Cravalho about his participation in the next Disney production.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid”: TV host accused of racism for comment on Halle Bailey’s skin

What did Auli’i Cravalho say?

The actress Auli’i Cravalho revealed that she will not reprise the role of Moana in the upcoming live action feature film, through a video posted on her Instagram account. “In this live-action version, I won’t be reprising the role. I think it’s absolutely vital that the casting accurately represent the characters and stories we want to tell,” she said.

In the same way, in clip he indicated that he agrees with the initiative of the next tape to form a diverse cast that honors the cultures of the film. “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s fearless spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she said. It should be noted that Cravalho will be part of the group that will make the film as executive producer.

Will Dwayne Johnson be Maui?

The American actor confirmed that he will resume the role of the demigod Maui after giving him a voice in the animated film. As recalled, Johnson shared about the arrival of this version at the beginning of April 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: “Peter Pan and Wendy”, review: where is the magic? Another heartless Disney live action

Fans want to see Madison Pettis as Moana

One of the names that fans proposed to bring Moana to life in Disney’s live action is that of Madison Pettisactress remembered for playing Peyton Kelly in “Training Dad”. “Madison Pettis would be great for the role,” a fan commented on social media. Likewise, another one that they raised is that of Zendaya.

Voices in “Moana” (2016)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

dwayne johnson like maui

like maui Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa

Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

Rachel House as Grandma Tala.

Moana Waialiki is the first Polynesian Disney princess. Photo: Disney Latino

#Aulii #Cravalho #Moana #Disneys #live #action #fans #Madison #Pettis

Different animated productions have been adapted to the live action throughout the years. Many of the fans ask that the same actors who do the voices of the characters become part of the cast. Although this strategy has worked, this is not always the case. Now, the announcement of the actress who gave voice to Moanathe protagonist of the film with the same name, surprised Next, we will tell you what she said Auli’i Cravalho about his participation in the next Disney production.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid”: TV host accused of racism for comment on Halle Bailey’s skin

What did Auli’i Cravalho say?

The actress Auli’i Cravalho revealed that she will not reprise the role of Moana in the upcoming live action feature film, through a video posted on her Instagram account. “In this live-action version, I won’t be reprising the role. I think it’s absolutely vital that the casting accurately represent the characters and stories we want to tell,” she said.

In the same way, in clip he indicated that he agrees with the initiative of the next tape to form a diverse cast that honors the cultures of the film. “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s fearless spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength,” she said. It should be noted that Cravalho will be part of the group that will make the film as executive producer.

Will Dwayne Johnson be Maui?

The American actor confirmed that he will resume the role of the demigod Maui after giving him a voice in the animated film. As recalled, Johnson shared about the arrival of this version at the beginning of April 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: “Peter Pan and Wendy”, review: where is the magic? Another heartless Disney live action

Fans want to see Madison Pettis as Moana

One of the names that fans proposed to bring Moana to life in Disney’s live action is that of Madison Pettisactress remembered for playing Peyton Kelly in “Training Dad”. “Madison Pettis would be great for the role,” a fan commented on social media. Likewise, another one that they raised is that of Zendaya.

Voices in “Moana” (2016)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

dwayne johnson like maui

like maui Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa

Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei

Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui

Nicole Scherzinger as Sina

Rachel House as Grandma Tala.

Moana Waialiki is the first Polynesian Disney princess. Photo: Disney Latino

#Aulii #Cravalho #Moana #Disneys #live #action #fans #Madison #Pettis