The Late Football Club, on Canal +, gave rise to a sequence which angered the supporters of Olympique Lyonnais. Because Jean-Michel Aulas found himself involved in an improbable way in the tribute devoted to Bernard Tapie.

Like many personalities, Jean-Michel Aulas was Wednesday at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés where a first tribute to Bernard Tapie took place in the presence of the family of the former president of OM who died Sunday of the consequences. of a cancer. The president of Olympique Lyonnais, who said with emotion all the good he thought of the one who had pushed him to become the boss of OL, attended this mass in the company of Jean-Pierre Papin, Basile Boli, Rolland Courbis, Bernard Hinault, or even Nicolas Sarkozy and Brigitte Macron. Appeared very touched, Jean-Michel Aulas never masked the affection he had for the one who had led a rival from Lyon to victory in C1.

But if Jean-Michel Aulas and Bernard Tapie had very friendly relations, and even a real closeness when we remember a recent moving exchange on the phone between the two men as part of a program dedicated to the boss of OL on RMC, some want to indulge in the comparison game. On the occasion of the Late Football Club, where a tribute to Bernard Tapie was paid, it even became the occasion for strange remarks when the name of Jean-Michel Aulas, who had not asked for anything, was mentioned. ” When Aulas gets closer to Bernard Tapie, it’s when he puts all the means he has, all his strength to defend his club. That’s for sure. Afterwards, Jean-Michel Aulas does not have the charisma, the sense of communication or precisely the strength that a Bernard Tapie could have. “, Launched a Jean-Philippe Durand, quickly joined by Christophe Bouchet. ” We could do a show on Jean-Michel Aulas, and salute what he did in Lyon, but he lacks a dimension. The dimension of the legend “, Launched the former president of the Olympique de Marseille.

There was obviously a slight discomfort on the set of the Late Football Club where we did not expect this, and it spread on social networks, many viewers not having understood why Jean- Michel Aulas had thus been denigrated for no real reason. ” The upper class insult Aulas to pay homage to Tapie. No respect swinging such bullshit in this context, he missed an opportunity to shut his mouth. Pay homage to Tapie if you want but stop there “,” What interest to value one person by denigrating another, especially since these two men obviously appreciated each other. Whether you like it or not these two men have done a lot for French football “,” Coming from Bouchet, nothing surprising; On the other hand, explain to us the interest of making the comparison especially since in his homage, at no time does he attract the cover to him! “, The negative comments fell by the dozen, the incomprehension being total on this sequence.