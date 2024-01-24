Star Comics announces a new edition for CLASSROOM ADRIFTthe masterpiece of Kazuo Umezz, which will be available next time January 30th at the price of €17.

More details on this first volume are available in the press release issued by Star Comics which we include below.

CLASSROOM ADRIFT: Kazuo Umezz's masterpiece returns in a new edition

A cornerstone horror And survivalthe spearhead of Umezz Collectionn

What happened between us that day will continue to haunt me throughout my life.

Kazuo Umezz is one of the manga artists most influential everwhich has managed to revolutionize the genre since its debut horror in Japan, so much so as to influence internationally renowned artists of the caliber of Junji Ito.

In 2019, Star Comics dedicated an entire series to the great master, the Umezz Collectionn. Inaugurated with I AM SHINGO n. 1the series collects a selection of Umezz's major works, including BAPTISM, OROCHI And HORROR THEATER. After five years, the series can finally boast its own flagship: CLASSROOM ADRIFTan authentic horror and survival classic, which will return to Italy in one new edition in six volumes. Each of them will be in line in format and graphic layout with the peculiar design of the other works already included in the Umezz Collection. The volume 1 will arrive in comic shops, bookstores and online stores on January 30th it's at this link it will be possible to read online a free preview. Only in comic shops, anyone who purchases the title will receive a free (while stocks last) lo StarKit containing shoppers, Transparent PVC postcard, poster And bookmark with illustrations dedicated to the series.

On a day like many others, a powerful earthquake changes the little boy's life forever Sho Takamatsu and many other people: following the earthquake, Yamato Elementary School has completely vanished, leaving only an immense crater in its place. The institute, in some way, was mysteriously transported to a hostile desert with all occupants. It will be up to teachers, staff and students to find ways to to survive and not to be psychologically destroyed by such an extreme situation.

Master Umezz, with CLASSROOM ADRIFTcreate a manga with a very strong impactclassifiable as horror for the multiplicity of horrible and gruesome situations in which the characters find themselves, but not only; it is also one of the most representative works of the current survivalbecause it dedicates itself in detail to the strategies that its cast employs to survive in a hostile and terrifying environment. Psychological introspection is the master and each character reacts differently to their condition: some sinking into madness, some discovering themselves as leaders, some thinking only of themselves and some spending themselves for the good of the entire group. The reader cannot help but be involved in this Breathtaking readbecause the plot develops in an ever new and original way and has the magnetic charm that defines a great classic.

CLASSROOM ADRIFT n. 1 (UMEZZ COLLECTIONN n. 17)