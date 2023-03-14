fA symbolic location was chosen for the three summits. At the San Diego naval base overlooking the Pacific, US President Joe Biden announced the first project for the new security partnership with Australia and Great Britain in the Indo-Pacific. Biden had previously agreed a concrete timetable with Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak, the Australian and British leaders, to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

Biden emphasized that 18 months ago, when the new security alliance AUKUS was launched, few would have expected rapid progress. Biden said the first step would be a kind of jump-start for Australia’s naval capabilities. He emphasized that these are nuclear-powered, but not nuclear-armed, submarines. Australia remains a non-nuclear power.

Training Australian seafarers in the United States

Albanese spoke of a new chapter in the relationship between the three countries. The AUKUS alliance is the largest investment in Australia’s defense in the country’s history. He thanked Biden for letting the United States share their technology. Sunak took the opportunity to indicate that Britain is entering a new phase in its defense spending, increasing investment from 2% to 2.5% of economic output.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, had previously said with regard to the submarines that concrete preparations are already beginning with the training of Australian seamen, engineers, technicians and other personnel. As Prime Minister Albanese explained in San Diego, some Australians are already in the US for the relevant training. In a few years, the plan is to regularly station U.S. and U.K. submarines in Australia on a rotating basis.

After the training phase, Australia will initially receive three nuclear-powered submarines from the United States in the 1930s, Sullivan said – “with the possibility of increasing to five submarines if necessary”. In the long term, all three states ultimately wanted to jointly develop and manufacture a submarine model.







The trilateral military alliance AUKUS was announced in September 2021. The name is made up of the abbreviations of the three countries. According to senior US government officials, the alliance should help maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and deter threats. It’s part of America’s new China strategy; Biden has repeatedly emphasized that he sees Beijing as the greatest geostrategic challenge of the 21st century.

In Washington, however, it is constantly affirmed that Biden is not aiming for a conflict but rather for competition with Beijing. High-ranking government officials also pointed out that the alliance is also directed against the aggressive behavior of North Korea and Russia.







Concern about possible war in the Indo-Pacific

By purchasing American Virginia-class submarines, Australia will fill the gap created by the retirement of the fleet of six boats of the already outdated Collins class. In the course of terminating a submarine deal with France, experts had expressed concern that Australia would not have any functioning submarines for several years. Now Australia will have nuclear-powered submarines in service within the next decade, much sooner than previously thought.

In Australia, concerns about a possible war in the Indo-Pacific as a result of an invasion of Taiwan by Chinese troops have recently increased significantly. In a recent newspaper report, security experts warned of a military conflict in the Indo-Pacific in the next three years.

As the only one of the three countries that lies on the Pacific and Indian Oceans, Australia has a great interest in a strong security architecture in the region. The possession of nuclear-powered submarines enables the country to operate far into the Indo-Pacific and as far as the shores of Taiwan.

job creation

Australia will invest the equivalent of between 168 and 230 billion euros in its submarine program over the next three decades. This also includes investments in American and British shipyards. The first five examples of the jointly developed submarine, which will be named SSN-AUKUS, will be delivered to Australia by the mid-2050s. In the following decade there should be a total of eight submarines of this class. Australia will increase its defense budget by at least 0.15 percent of its gross domestic product from 2026 to raise the money for the submarines.

The government in Canberra assumes that the majority of the submarines can be built in a shipyard in Adelaide, South Australia. This should also create additional jobs. Overall, Australia expects that up to 20,000 new jobs will be created. Whether and how many of the submarines can be built in Australia has always been one of Australia’s priorities when discussing its plans.

In order to be able to operate the nuclear-powered submarines, Australia will expand the naval base HMAS Sterling in Western Australia for around five billion euros. Another base for the AUKUS submarines will be built in Eastern Australia.

Since Australia does not have its own nuclear program and operates only one nuclear reactor nationwide for research purposes, the submarines’ nuclear reactor is built in such a way that it remains sealed for the lifetime of the submarines and does not have to be reloaded with nuclear-grade material. However, Australia undertakes to dispose of the nuclear waste resulting from the operation of the submarines on Australian territory.