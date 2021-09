Aukus Crisis: France Summons Ambassadors in US and Australia

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian again criticized the agreement| Photo: EFE/EPA/Lajos Soos HUNGARY OUT

France summoned its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations this Friday (17), after the announcement by these two countries of the signing of the Aukus military agreement, which also involves the United Kingdom and resulted in the cancellation of an order for French submarines by the Australians.

The decision to call the ambassadors for consultations, an unprecedented move with these countries and which in diplomacy is considered a message of redress, is another step in the diplomatic tension between France, the United States and Australia.

“We condemn the abandonment of the ocean-class submarine project that has linked Australia and France since 2016 and the announcement of a new cooperation agreement with the United States to launch studies on a new cooperation in nuclear-powered submarines,” said the Minister of Relations French Foreigners, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

On Thursday (16), the day after the deal was announced, Le Drian had already classified the Aukus as “a stab in the back”. As a form of protest, France also decided to cancel a gala that its embassy had planned in Washington.