The ANSeS, the body in charge of Fernanda Raverta, reported how the payment schedule for this Friday, April 16, follows: retirements, pensions, Universal Child and Pregnancy Allowance, Family Allowances, Progress, Home Program and Alimentar card.

SIPA Retirements and Pensions

The authorized bank branches will serve retirees, pensioners, pensioners and pensioners with documents through the window. ending in 4 and whose assets do not exceed the sum of $ 23,120.

In this sense, although these people do not have to request a previous appointment to collect the benefit, should approach the bank branch only on the assigned date. The assets will remain deposited in your accounts.

Universal Child Allowance and Family Allowance for Child

With the use of the debit card, they receive the Universal Child Allowance and the Family Allowance for Child holders with documents completed in 4.

Universal Pregnancy Allowance

With the use of the debit card, this Friday they charge the Universal Pregnancy Allowance holders with documents ending in 5.

Allowances for Prenatal and Maternity

Holders of the Prenatal Allowance and Maternity Allowance with completed documents in 6 and 7 they receive their benefit.

Progresar Scholarships

With Progresar, the ANSeS and the Ministry of Education guarantee the right to finish their studies for young people in the country. They charge holders with documents completed in 8 and 9.

Home Program

The ANSeS and the Ministry of Energy jointly promote the Home Program, through which a subsidy is granted for the purchase of carafes in homes that are not connected to the natural gas network. This benefit is charged by people with documents ending in 4.

Feed Card

Within the framework of the Argentina Plan against Hunger of the Ministry of Social Development, the ANSeS accompanies with the payment of the Alimentar card. Those who collect the AUH with documents ending in 4.

How the April calendar follows

Pregnancy allowance (AUE)

DNI ended in 6, as of April 19, 2021.

DNI ending in 7, as of April 20, 2021.

DNI ending in 8, as of April 21, 2021.

DNI ending in 9, as of April 22, 2021.

Universal Child Allowance (AUH)

DNI ending in 5, as of April 19, 2021.

DNI ended in 6, as of April 20, 2021.

DNI ending in 7, as of April 21, 2021.

DNI ending in 8, as of April 22, 2021.

DNI ended in 9, as of April 23, 2021.

Feed Card

It will be credited on the third Friday of the month (April 16) for those who have the plastic and the following week for the rest.

Retirees and pensioners that do not exceed the sum of $ 23,120

DNI ending in 5, as of April 19, 2021.

DNI ended in 6, as of April 20, 2021.

DNI ending in 7, as of April 21, 2021.

DNI ending in 8, as of April 22, 2021.

DNI ended in 9, as of April 23, 2021.

Retirees and pensioners that exceed the sum of $ 23,120

DNI ending in 0 and 1, as of April 26, 2021.

DNI terminated in 2 and 3, as of April 27, 2021.

DNI terminated in 4 and 5, as of April 28, 2021.

DNI ended in 6 and 7, as of April 29, 2021.

DNI ended in 8 and 9, as of April 30, 2021.

Unemployment benefits

DNI ending in 0 and 1, as of April 23, 2021.

DNI ended in 2 and 3, as of April 26, 2021.

DNI ended in 4 and 5, as of April 27, 2021.

DNI ended in 6 and 7, as of April 28, 2021.

DNI terminated on 8 and 9, as of April 29, 2021.

