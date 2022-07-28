As is the monthly tradition, August brings a fresh batch of titles for Xbox Games with Gold members, with the service’s next four offerings now confirmed to be Saints Row 2, Monaco: What’s Mine is Yours, Calico, and ScourgeBringer.

Calico, for Xbox One and Series X/S, serves up some wholesome life sim action in which players are tasked with rebuilding the local town’s cat cafe – choosing its decor, baking its food, and filling it with an assortment of not necessarily feline creatures to bring in the customers. It’ll be available as part of Games with Gold from between 1st and 31st August.

ScourgeBringer, Games with Gold’s second Xbox One and Series X/S title for the month, is a “fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer” that sees players, in the role of deadly warrior Kyhra, slashing and shooting their way through a post -apocalyptic world in a bid to save humanity. This one can be downloaded from 16th August to 15th September.

Calico – Launch Trailer.

Onto August’s retro offerings and things kick off with the Xbox 360 version of Saints Row 2. This 2008 outing is, of course, the second, and much-loved, installation in developer Volition’s increasingly silly open-world gangster series. Eurogamer slapped it with a 9/10, calling it “one of the most ridiculous and enjoyable games of the year” back in its day. Saints Row 2 can be downloaded as part of Games with Gold from 1st-15th August.

Then finally for August, it’s the turn of Monaco: What’s Mine is Yours, developer Pocket Watch Games’ acclaimed solo or co-op heist adventure for Xbox 360. Eurogamer called Monaco – which currently has a sequel on the way – a “glorious conversion of art and design and an audacious example of indie principles employed to create big-budget spectacle” back in 2013. It’s available from 16th-31st August.

August is, of course, the penultimate month that Xbox 360 titles will be included as part of Games with Gold. Microsoft announced their removal from the service earlier this month.