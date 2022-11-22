Minister Augusto Nardes, of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), filed this Monday, 21, a request for removal from office for medical reasons. The temporary license will take place after the leak of an audio in which he feeds the theory that the military would be preparing a coup to prevent the inauguration of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The recording was published by columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo🇧🇷

The audio was sent to representatives of the agribusiness sector. Nardes cites an alleged conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and says that “in a matter of hours, days, at most, a week, two, maybe less than that (there will be) a very strong outcome in the nation, unpredictable, unpredictable ”. He further claims that he has “a lot of information” about a “strong movement in the barracks”.

After disclosure, the minister published a note downplaying the fact. In the text, he said that he “deeply regrets the interpretation that was given to an unpretentious audio recorded in a hurry and directed to a group of friends”.

The statements caused uneasiness internally. Other TCU ministers assess that it will be up to Augusto Nardes to give explanations to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). PT deputies filed, this Monday (21), a criminal notice in the STF against Nardes.

An ally of Jair Bolsonaro, he was affiliated with the PP when he was nominated for the position of Minister of the TCU, in 2005. He was appointed by then President Lula. At the Court of Auditors, he was the rapporteur for the process that analyzed the presidential accounts of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) and indicated the tax pedals that served as the basis for the impeachment in 2016.

The TCU minister was the subject of an inquiry into the payment of bribes to members of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), linked to the Ministry of Finance. In 2019, this investigation was archived by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Previously, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, had already positioned himself in favor of archiving.

Nardes’ name was also mentioned in an award-winning delation of Operation Lava Jato. In 2018, the former undersecretary of Transport for Rio Luiz Carlos Velloso stated that the minister spent R$ 1.2 million at the Advalor brokerage, the target of the investigation. The former undersecretary’s brother, Juscelino Gil Velloso, also a whistleblower, said that he paid ‘school fees’ to Nardes and revealed that he had delivered the money in Brasília.