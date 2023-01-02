Augusto Manzanares He always had the dream of being a renowned fashion designer, but due to the prejudices that surrounded him, he decided to study a career related to what he longed for so much to carry out his project. The artist did not have enough opportunities in Peru and moved to the United States in search of new horizons; there he found work in a boutique, which opened the doors for him to dress singers like Jennifer Lopez, Thalía, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and other international stars .

The dressmaker did not sit idly by and had the opportunity to pursue his graphic design career. The Peruvian amazed his friends with his compositions, so it occurred to him to launch his first collection that came to the eyes of the JLo designer. Next, we tell you the story of Augusto Manzanares.

How was the beginning of Augusto Manzanares in fashion?

Augusto Manzanares He left his native Callao for the United States, where his mother and brother lived. He started looking for a job as a graphic designer, but found a job in a clothing store, which opened the doors to what he dreamed of so much.

“I worked in a boutique as a clothing and shoe storekeeper. Time passed and I talked to the owners about doing something more artistic for their stores and they let me do it. . The recession came around the world and the stores closed, with my experience I had the opportunity to enter Forever21 ″, he expressed to Trome.

After that, the Peruvian was inspired by renowned designers and his passion for fashion grew until he launched his first dark collection. His career took a big turn when he was contacted by the styling (designer) of Jennifer López , who saw his creations on Instagram. Since then, she has not stopped making for many celebrities.

Augusto Manzanares has managed to dress Jennifer Lopez for his shows. Photo: Augusto Manzanares/Instagram

What artist has Augusto Manzanares dressed?

The dressmaker has not only created incredible garments for the interpreter of “El anillo”; he has also designed costumes that have been displayed in video clips and concerts by artists such as Lady Gaga, Natti Natasha, Belinda, Lil ‘ Kim, Leslie Shaw, Michelle Soifer and Cardi B. who owns a suit with Peruvian motifs in rhinestones.