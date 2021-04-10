The singer-songwriter and producer Augusto Madueño He surprised his followers again by launching a new tribute to Peruvian rock, with different voices.

The experienced national musician and producer once again brings together different voices from the local scene to present his already well-known ‘Tribute to Peruvian rock’, which contains the most emblematic songs of our rock culture.

For this version number 2, Madueño summoned some recognized acting figures such as Diego Bertie, Marco Zunino and Anahí de Cárdenas.

Bertie takes advantage of this special to reinterpret his hit “How difficult it is to love”. Instead, Zunino and Anahí perform songs by their colleague Christian Meier and Jorge Baglietto, who is the leader of the legendary national band Autocontrol.

Wicho García, vocalist of Mar de Copas, also appears in this tribute. He is joined by the six-time Grammy winner Oscar stagnaro, who lives in the US and gladly joined this tribute edition. Similarly, La Liga del Sueño says present as in the first edition of this tribute.

Madueño was satisfied and happy with the result of this second tribute and confesses that he is already cooking up the idea of ​​making a third. “It is a great honor to be able to count on artists with such a long history for this purpose,” he says.

“It is an idea that was born in a pandemic, where I sought to unite the musicians of the genre and be able to bring joy to the houses at the beginning of the confinement. This second edition is dedicated to all Peruvians who died during this time and to those who continue to fight against this invisible virus ”, adds Madueño.

The producer also adds that given the situation it is the duty of all artists to intercede in one way or another to change the reality that we have to live now. “This beyond being a remembrance of our national rock / pop or our music in general, is a message of unity for all, and there is little left, let’s not lower our guard,” he says.

