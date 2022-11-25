Despite the criticism that the Argentine attacker has received upon his arrival at Cruz Azul, Augusto Lotti was very optimistic about the start of the cement preseason and responded as follows to all those who doubt his commitment to the cement team and in the MX League.
“We are in a privileged place, but we are not relaxed by any means. From day one that we started training alongside the group, the idea is to show that we come from below, that we come hungry for more, the opposite of being relaxed. Have we already taken this step and that’s it? No. We come hungry, we want to fight things and we have to win a title.”
– Augusto Lotti
“The goal is also for the entire group, for the coaching staff. From the first talks, a lot of focus was placed on that, that you have to train and prepare to be champion, because that is what this club demands,” added the 26-year-old striker.
“The fact of having had the experience this year to be able to fight for the championship, although (Atlético Tucumán) is not one of the so-called big five, it is a very strong club from the interior. Throughout the tournament we had 100 percent capacity in our stadium. And obviously that helps, pushes, but it is also a pressure for us, because obviously they are going to demand us, we had also started difficult with the descent, so there was a lot of pressure involved and then the pressure itself to fight for the championship. That helped us for the challenge that we have today of being in Cruz Azul, we know that the requirement is to be champion and well, also thank you for the good moment we had last semester to be able to have that pressure and know what it is like to play to fight for a championship ”, Augusto Lotti finished.
Although the cement fans no longer want promises, and are looking for realities, the project headed by Raúl Gutiérrez is exciting because the team seems committed to the objectives set at the start of the preseason.
