Augusto Fernández was one of the many Moto2 riders who crashed in the Portugal race, the fifth of the season. That result left him in eleventh place in the general classification, 59 points behind the leader, Celestino Vietti. Yesterday, and for the first time in his career, Fernández climbed to the top of the table, with an advantage of 13 points over Ai Ogura and 15 over Vietti, with whom he was tied on points before the start of the race.

From pole position, he was able to impose himself on his rivals, yes, with many difficulties, especially those put to him by one of the revelation drivers of the year, Alonso López. Since that zero in Portugal Fernández has been fourth, first, fifth, third and first three times in a row, which has made him the dominator of the category.

In the race López surprised and in two laps he went from eighth to first, a position that he did not abandon until the last lap, at times having almost a second advantage over a group of four that included Ogura, Arón Canet, Jake Dixon and Fernandez. López, who at the end of 2020 was left without a place in the World Championship, and rejoined the championship in the seventh round of this year when his current team decided to do without Romano Fenati due to poor performance, corroborated at Silverstone the good feelings he has been leaving In these months, and despite losing the victory by 70 thousandths, he received a well-deserved award for his perseverance. He was unable to contain the attacks of Fernández, who had escaped from his fellow passengers and showed his current status in Moto2. Third was Dixon, fourth Ogura and sixth Vietti, who had to serve a long lap penalty.