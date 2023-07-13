The mourning cumbia. Augusto Bernardillo passed away this Thursday, July 13 at the age of 66. The leader of Joy Group he left a large number of hit songs behind him, such as: “Blind with love for you”, “Advice of love”, “Dear friend”, “Taking taking I forget my sorrows” and “Come back soon”.

APDAYC He was the one who reported the news through his social networks. This organization awarded her ‘Musical Jewels’ for “Te burlabas” and “I can’t forget you my love” (Esmeralda Musical). In addition to a ‘Musical Jade’ for “Llorando por ti”. And not only that, but He has a plaque in recognition of his career as a composer.

