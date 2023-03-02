“They will be complicated years: there are not only paediatricians, but there is a very significant problem that concerns hospital structures, if you want to think about treatment paths”. This was stated this morning by Rino Agostiniani, national councilor of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) and director of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Area of ​​the Asl Toscana Centro, during the General States of Pediatrics 2023, promoted by the Sip to the Ministry of Health.

“We cannot ignore the scenario – says Agostiniani – There is a demographic collapse in our country. In 1964 there were more than a million newborns, in 2022 the estimate is around 390 thousand. Pediatricians are leaving hospitals and, to a programming error, they will be lacking until at least 2025. The system is changing autonomously and without rules. It would be important to govern the change”. The lack of pediatricians would be due to the organizational system. “The latest Istat data for 2020 records more than 16,000 specialists – explains the expert – The data of a couple of years earlier changes little. We have 2.8 pediatricians for every 10,000 inhabitants, but Germany has 1.7 and France 1,2. We therefore have an organizational system that requires many pediatricians. Now we are heading towards a situation of shortage due to a programming error, until 2025-26”.

It’s no better in hospitals. “They are suffering a lot – underlines Agostiniani – because pediatricians flee from the wards in search of a better quality of life in the area. 50-year-old pediatricians have disappeared. This has led, in various pediatric realities, to maintain the service with outsourcing, such as for cleaning, but it’s not the same thing. Recourse to the token doctor, regardless of ability, is a bleak modality from the point of view of assistance. In many regions there is a paradox. Hospital pediatricians go to the area and with three nights they earn a month’s salary. This is a schizophrenic organization.”

The system is changing “autonomously and without rules – observes the expert – To govern change, like Sip, we have written a document that addresses various aspects”, considering Ministerial Decree 77 on territorial assistance and Ministerial Decree 70 on hospital assistance. “On the territorial aspect, i.e. the application of Ministerial Decree 77 – he continues – primary care pediatrics has a fundamental role for the continuity of care in families, for the promotion of health and the socio-relational development of the child, it is the essence. Today we have a situation of serious parental fragility. At a local level, it would be important to manage care as close to home as possible, especially for those with special needs and chronic pathologies”.

Starting from Ministerial Decree 70, “like Sip – continues Agostiniani – we have drawn up a very extensive document. One aspect concerns the birth points, the number of which is disproportionate to the number of children born and the different mortality is linked to too many birth points, which are sub standard. A mental passage is needed – the pediatrician reiterates – The problem is not the wall structures, but the paths. In pregnancy I have to do what is needed, before and after the birth event, near where I live, but for the birth it is It’s important to be in a center capable of dealing with any critical situation. This also applies to small hospital pediatric structures that live in precariousness and professional risk”. A similar argument also applies to the “urgency and emergency network and pediatric intensive care, guaranteeing a certain number of semi-intensive care places in pediatrics, but obviously, I must have large pediatrics”.

To govern the change, “if we want to have a reorganization of assistance – sums up Agostiniani – we should have very specific territorial reference points, such as the Health Homes, even if there will be individual pediatricians in areas with low population density. With these larger centers, care pathways could be organized by concentrating the most difficult things to do in hospitals and providing the service for everything else in the area.The key aspect is the reduction of hospital structures that have little value, even if they have political weight , but if we think in terms of routes and responses in the area, we avoid dispersion and improve the response”.

In this reorganisation, “the role of the nursing staff must be increased – concludes the Sip pediatrician – because many situations can benefit greatly if we increase the assistance provided by the nursing staff, both at hospital and territorial level”.