Spectators who can attend the Augusta Masters 2021, to be held in two weeks, They will no longer have to submit a negative covid-19 test to enter the field, Augusta National announced Thursday. The 2021 tournament, which begins on April 8, will have a limited number of spectators at the venue, although exact figures have not been revealed.

The 2020 tournament was postponed to November, and only members and their spouses, along with invited players, were able to attend. “Users with practice round tickets, daily tournament tickets and series badges will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative covid-19 test, as previously published,” the organization said in an email sent. to sponsors.

“While proof of the test will not be required for ticket holders listed above, they should consider taking a covid-19 test before traveling to Augusta,” the statement added. The club said other groups of sponsors, such as those with tickets to Berckmans Place, a hospitality venue, will need to show proof of proof. Players, caddies, media, members and their guests will need to be tested.

The PGA Tour recently began allowing a larger number of spectators at its events. in Florida and at this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.