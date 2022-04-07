Augusta National is the gatopardo of golf. A course that changes year after year to continue maintaining its essence as one of the most demanding tests that a professional golfer can face. The page is not amended, but tweaks are introduced here and there on Alister MacKenzie’s design. Tiger Woods summed it up perfectly these days: “If they don’t tell you they’ve changed something and you go there, you’d think everything is the same. It’s unbelievable.”

For this edition, holes 11 and 15 have been touched. The result is a layout 32 meters longer, from 6,835 to 6,867. Objective neutralize the punchers, bring out the talent. On the 11th, White Dogwood, par 4 entrance to Amen Corner, the curvature from left to right has been softened and trees have been removed from the right bank, making the tee shot easier but complicating the approach, which will now force you to play more irons. long. “The area around the green now penalizes much more. In general I think it will be more difficult than in previous years, even though it was already one of the most difficult holes on the course,” said Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

The green of 15, Firethorn, a par 5, has been set back until it almost coincides with that of 10. It now totals more than 500 metres. “I didn’t know there was land back there. They (for the club) find land, create land,” a surprised Tiger told Golf Digest. The catalog of modifications is completed with new greens at 3, 13 (end of Amen Corner) and 17. The mantra, whatever happens, always remains: missing the fairway in Augusta is suicide and looking for the flag, an act of faith