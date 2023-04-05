Augusta Masters: time and where to see the return of Tiger Woods to the tournament

The best golf in the world will continue this week with the 89th edition of the Augusta Mastersthe first of the four ‘majors’ of the year.

How to watch the Augusta Masters in Colombia?

Tiger Woods, in the last round of the Augusta Masters.

The setting will be the attractive course of the Augusta National Golf Club, in Georgia, USA, built by amateur golfer Bobby Jones in 1932. To date, the biggest winner of green jackets belongs to Golden Bear Jack Nicklaus, six-time champion .

This edition will feature the special participation of Tiger Woods, who was able to reach the top of the tournament five times. Likewise, the best golfers in the world ranking will be present, including: Scottie Scheffler (No. 1), Rory Mcllroy (No. 2) and Jon Rahm (No. 3).As Latin American representatives will act the Argentine Mateo Fernández de Oliveira, the Mexican Abraham Ancer (No. 30) and the Chileans Joaquín Niemann (No. 26) and Mito Pereira (No. 56).

Programming

Thursday April 6

​Round 1, 1:45 pm ESPN2 TV.

​Friday April 7

​Round Two, 1:45 pm ESPN2 TV.

Saturday April 8

Round Three, 1:45 pm ESPN2 TV.

Sunday April 9

Last lap, 1:45 pm ESPN2 TV.

*With information from the ESPN Press Office.