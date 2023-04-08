Thirty-nine players have to finish the second round, but Koepka extends to the lead. Molinari already out

At 15.07 local time the siren sounds and the players leave the field as well as the public, 50,000 spectators who disappear in a few minutes. Organization and efficiency, everything in Augusta is foreseen and managed in the best possible way. A strong wind rises and on the 17th hole two trees collapse and hit the starting tee. No harm to people: 39 players have to finish the round, but there is already an important story to tell.

Keopka show — One of the three leaders, the American Brooks Koepka, starts among the first, and his initial -7 almost immediately turns into an 8 and then into a 10 when the eagle arrives at the 8th hole. set the bar at -12 (132, 65-67). A score, that of the second round, built in the par 5, where he earns all five shots of the day thanks to the powerful game but also to the flags attacked and the putts pocketed. This is his comment: “I would say solid, I hit the ball well and placed it in the right spots. That’s what counts in Augsburg.” Close behind is the young amateur Sam Bennet, who has never played before in Augusta: his score is 136 (68-68). No pressure to be on the pitch with defender and world number one Scottie Sheffler. “In fact, I used this situation to my advantage and played excellent shots; I would say just a mistake at 4 ”, he said with great confidence in his abilities. “I’m more nervous during the interview than on the pitch today.” See also Langer, 40 years of Masters: "I'm not tired yet. The secret? It's like a puzzle"

millers — Francesco Molinari, the only blue on the field in Augusta, will not play over the weekend. Difficult not to be conditioned by two missed shots immediately on the first hole where nothing worked (drive to the right, too long throw-in and three putts). But what was the weak point of the eve (the shot from the tee out of control) was not actually the cause of a day closed in 76 shots (148 in total, 4 over par). There was a lack of putts and irons on the green “too often out of position to have a chance”, said the player from Turin who had access to this tournament for the fifth and last year of exemption thanks to his victory in the 2018 Open Championship. He leaves Augusta prematurely and will be back on the field in Vallarta, Mexico in late April. What was to be an almost entirely European program from now on was revised by the Molinari team following the changes introduced to the American calendar. And there will be no Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irish champion awaited at his Grand Slam where the Masters is still missing. He too much pressure for a major that hasn’t arrived for nine years. See also Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga, live: the entire League, live

ryder in augusta — Meanwhile during the break, there is a hot topic behind the scenes of Augusta. And we’re talking about the Ryder Cup. The appointment in Rome isn’t long away, just over six months. Francesco Molinari counts on the presence of some really strong players in the Europe team, with the addition of an experienced man like Justin Rose (Olympic gold medalist in Rio 2016), who is in growing form. With 140 strokes (69-71) he is in position for the weekend and maybe also for Rome. Josè Maria Olazabal, who wore a green jacket, leaves the tournament with 77-77 but sees the great challenge of September with the eyes of those who played, captained and won it. He says he’ll come to Rome for a couple of days, but he had said the same before in Paris, where instead he’s been on a permanent basis all week. No official role of him, but a fundamental support to the command team. He thinks of Seve Ballesteros and is moved. “He was a great example of attitude for the team, regardless of the result he had to be sure he gave his all. In match play if you put your heart into it you can do wonders,” he said. Who win? “The United States on paper is a little stronger at the moment. But with any luck we’ll have a pretty solid squad, probably nine experienced players and three rookies. We have youngsters like Nicolai Hoojgard who have tremendous potential and all the means to do well. Six captain picks mean more time and lots of decisions to make. He works on the details, on the pitch and on the statistics, thanks also to Edoardo Molinari ”. See also Live matches on TV for this Tuesday, May 10

