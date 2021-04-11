Golfprofi Hideki Matsuyama goes into the final day with a clear lead in the 85th Masters after a dream round. The 29-year-old Japanese played an impressive round of 65 in Augusta on Saturday and sat at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 205 strokes in the traditional major tournament.

The 25th in the world rankings is already four strokes ahead of a chasing quartet with Justin Rose from England, the two Americans Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris and Marc Leishman from Australia. Matsuyama did not lose a stroke on the third day of the Masters and even managed to score four birdies on the 15th hole and an eagle.

The Canadian Corey Conners provided the shot of the day at the Augusta National Golf Club. The 29-year-old managed an ace on the sixth hole.

Interruption due to bad weather

The German golf legend Bernhard Langer failed after two rounds on the cut at the event, which was endowed with 11.5 million US dollars, and retired early. Numerous favorites around last year’s winner Dustin Johnson also failed to make it into the top 54 golfers in the US state of Georgia.

The third lap had meanwhile been interrupted for a little over an hour because of an impending thunderstorm. Fortunately, however, it only rained and there was no thunderstorm.