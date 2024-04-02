Senator is a substitute for Camilo Santana (PT), current Minister of Education; Janaína Farias (PT) takes over the position

The senator Augusta Brito (PT-CE) took leave from her position this Tuesday (April 2, 2024) for 4 months to take over as Secretary of Political Articulation for the state of Ceará. She is 1st substitute Camilo Santana, current Minister of Education. With your leave, the 2nd alternate, Janaína Farias (PT-CE), assumes the position. Farias took office in the Senate plenary this Tuesday afternoon (April 2). Before becoming a senator, she held the position of national secretary of Management, Innovation and Evaluation at the MEC (Ministry of Education).