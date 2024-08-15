Second Ferragosto in the office for the Department Heads and General Directors of the Collegio Romano, who were summoned again this year by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano on August 15th to take stock of the ongoing activities and future projects.

After the visit to the Colosseum Archaeological Park, open today like the other state archaeological sites, Sangiuliano then chaired the Ferragosto meeting in the wake of the decision taken immediately after the case that arose on April 25th of last year, when the minister, who had been at the Collegio Romano for a few months, was ‘furious’ with those managers who had decided to have the long weekend precisely on those crucial days for tourism and in a letter to the top of the ministry he had stigmatized them: “It’s as if the Police Forces were going on vacation when the city empties for the summer holidays”. Then inviting everyone to a working lunch for Ferragosto. An operational meeting that has evidently already become a tradition.

Sangiuliano visits the Colosseum

“I am here first of all to greet the workers who with their commitment and dedication make these openings possible – said Sangiuliano, on the sidelines of his life this morning at the Colosseum Archaeological Park – The time is over when newspapers headlined ‘the Ferragosto joke’, when in years past many tourists came to Italy or Italians who traveled within their country found important museums or archaeological sites closed. That era is over. We have managed, with an organized system with our managers, to always guarantee openings because it is right that it should be this way, because it is right that those who are on holiday and decide to visit the cities of art can enjoy our beauties”.