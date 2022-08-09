In August several relevant astronomical phenomena occur. One of the best known is the shower of stars known as the Perseids or Tears of San Lorenzo due to its proximity to this festivity. Another important phenomenon is the Sturgeon Supermoon, which will also be the last supermoon of the year. The full moon in August will coincide with the popular Perseid meteor shower, something that can affect the vision of these meteors, since the full moon coincides with the peak of activity of one of the great astronomical events of the summer.

Sturgeon Supermoon



The full moon in August is known as the Sturgeon Moon because, according to legend, Native Americans hunted Sturgeon fish in lakes in the northern hemisphere. According to the astronomical calendar, the eighth full moon of this year 2022 will be on the night of August 12, coinciding with one of the most active days of the Perseids.

when can you see



It will be exactly on the night of Thursday, August 11 to Friday, August 12 when you will be able to enjoy the moon bigger and brighter than usual. During that early morning you will be able to observe the last supermoon of the year. This happens because the moon is in its full phase and in perigee, that is, at its closest point to Earth.

From August 9 to 13, you can already see the moon lighting up the sky. At the time this happens, the moon will be in the direction of the constellation of Capricorn. In the full moon phase, this satellite remains above the horizon throughout the night, rising during sunset and setting at sunrise. It will be the perfect opportunity to immortalize the moon.

What to do to observe the August Supermoon



To observe this type of phenomenon it is advisable to move away from the city and light pollution. You can use binoculars or a telescope to better appreciate the Sturgeon Supermoon. Although this moon is a good show for astronomy lovers, it will be a problem for those who wish to appreciate another well-known phenomenon of the month of August, the Perseids, which will be seen with greater difficulty by the light of the full moon.