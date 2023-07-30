With videoAccording to Weeronline, the month of August will get off to a changeable and cool start with regular rain showers and temperatures around 20 degrees. Later in the month it will be a bit sunnier, drier and warmer.



Interior editorial



Jul 30 2023

The recent weather picture will continue for a while. There are almost daily showers in early August as a result of areas of rain moving over the country from the west. As a result, it can also be very windy on some days, the weather agency warns. “The weather picture is more reminiscent of autumn than summer.” There is still a lot of rain this week. “In the next ten days, a month of rain may fall locally,” said Wouter van Bernebeek of Weerplaza earlier.

Normally it will also be a lot warmer than the expected 19 to 22 degrees that the thermometers will indicate in the first half of August. Summer temperatures are not expected at the beginning of the month. Only when the sun shows itself is it ‘pleasant to sit on a terrace, for example’, says Weeronline. See also Corona: Blood groups influence the risk of infection - study provides insights into this

The second half of the month may be a bit more pleasant. The chance of higher temperatures seems to be increasing and the volatility is probably slowly declining. It will not be completely dry, but there is more room for the sun. The temperature rises more often to 25 degrees or more, so that ‘it immediately feels like summer’.

Bathers on the beach of Zandvoort, early July 2023. © ANP



Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: