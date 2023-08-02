Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/02/2023 – 6:50 am Share

The capital of São Paulo should have a month of August a little hotter and drier than normal this year, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The weather forecast shows minimums and maximums with fluctuations. This Thursday, the 3rd, for example, the expected maximum is 31ºC and the minimum is 15ºC. On Saturday, the 5th, the temperature drops and is between 13ºC and 22ºC.

The month should follow the pattern of July, which had a monthly average temperature above the usual for this time of year and sudden fluctuations. Last month, the coldest day in the capital of São Paulo (average of 9.8ºC, on July 15th) came right after the hottest day (average of 28.6ºC, on July 12th).

For this first week of August, Inmet predicts a mass of dry air that should leave the weather stable and without rain. Low values ​​of relative humidity of the air can be registered, reaching a number inferior to 30%, which indicates a state of attention. Already in the second week of August, it should rain, relieving a little the lack of humidity in the air.

On the coast of São Paulo, it rains this Saturday, and the minimum and maximum are at 19ºC and 28ºC in Santos and Itanhaém, to the south, according to Climatempo. In Ubatuba, on the north coast, it doesn’t rain and the temperature is between 16ºC and 29ºC on Saturday.

In the interior of the State of São Paulo, the central region repeats the pattern of the capital, with sun in the first whole week and rain in the second week of August. The minimum is 14ºC and the maximum of 30ºC on Friday, 4th, in Campinas, and 16ºC and 34ºC, in Araraquara.

In other parts of the state, the climate remains dry until the end of the second week, at least. São José do Rio Preto has a minimum and maximum of 18ºC and 34ºC and Franca, of 16ºC and 30ºC on Saturday.

rest of country

In the South Region, the forecast is for rainfall volumes close to or above the average in the east of the three states, while in northwest Paraná it rains below the average for this season. Temperatures are lower mainly in the higher altitude regions of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, which may have minimums below 10ºC.

In the Southeast, areas farther from the coast should have rainfall volumes close to or slightly below average. The city of Rio marks between 18ºC and 31ºC on Saturday; Belo Horizonte (MG) has 14ºC to 30ºC

Temperatures should be above average for the month throughout the Midwest, especially in Mato Grosso, where average values ​​should reach 28ºC. In Brasília (DF), the minimum is 14ºC and the maximum is 30ºC on Saturday.

In the Northeast, the weather is dry. Maranhão and Piauí must have a monthly average above 28ºC. This Saturday, Salvador (BA) is between 21ºC and 29ºC and Natal (RN), between 22ºC and 30ºC.

Rainfall is below average in most of the North throughout the month, except in Pará and Amapá, where volumes are expected to be higher than expected for this period of the year. This Saturday, Palmas (TO) should mark between 22ºC and 37ºC and Manaus (AM), between 25ºC and 38ºC.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.