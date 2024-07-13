August Rebellion | When the confused Greta Thunberg got out of Pasila’s pipe, Saana Saikkonen was on the other side – The Eloka rebels tell HS why they have the right to break the law

The August uprising has annoyed half of Finland for the past few weeks. Many people ask why it is necessary to prevent others from moving, whether the world can’t be saved in smarter ways. Three activists answer.

Kin april Saana Saikkonen20, was waiting for the arrested protesters to be released from the Pasila police station.

He participated in Elokapina’s Storm Warning campaign as a so-called pipe support. When the protesters were released from the tube and questioned throughout the evening and night, Saikkonen received them and kept them company.