Sunday, July 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

August Rebellion | When the confused Greta Thunberg got out of Pasila’s pipe, Saana Saikkonen was on the other side – The Eloka rebels tell HS why they have the right to break the law

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
August Rebellion | When the confused Greta Thunberg got out of Pasila’s pipe, Saana Saikkonen was on the other side – The Eloka rebels tell HS why they have the right to break the law
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The August uprising has annoyed half of Finland for the past few weeks. Many people ask why it is necessary to prevent others from moving, whether the world can’t be saved in smarter ways. Three activists answer.

Kin april Saana Saikkonen20, was waiting for the arrested protesters to be released from the Pasila police station.

He participated in Elokapina’s Storm Warning campaign as a so-called pipe support. When the protesters were released from the tube and questioned throughout the evening and night, Saikkonen received them and kept them company.

#August #Rebellion #confused #Greta #Thunberg #Pasilas #pipe #Saana #Saikkonen #side #Eloka #rebels #break #law

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Judges reject the reform of the judiciary and demand independence

Judges reject the reform of the judiciary and demand independence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]