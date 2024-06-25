August Rebellion | Greta Thunberg will participate in the Elokapina demonstration today – Car traffic may be interrupted in the center of Helsinki

Animal rebellion|Climate activist Greta Thunberg will give a speech to the Finnish parliament and government on Tuesday. The speech is part of the Elokapina demonstration.

Parliament House a Swedish climate activist will be heard on Tuesday Greta Thunberg speech. Thunberg targets the Finnish parliament and government.

The speech starts the demonstration of the environmental movement Elokapina, which continues as a procession to the Kaisaniemi roundabout.

The demonstration starts at three in the afternoon at the parliament building, Elokapina says. According to the police, the event may cause traffic problems. The protesters march in a procession towards the Kaisaniemi roundabout and block the passage of car traffic there.

Thunberg’s the speech is a trick with which Elokapina tries to get attention from the media and politicians. The prime minister is expecting an August revolt From Petteri Orpo (kok) and the Minister of Finance From Riikka Purra (ps) response to their demands for the termination of subsidies that are harmful to the environment.

“The government has in no way taken a position on subsidies that are harmful to the environment, but at the same time supports the acceleration of the climate crisis. It would be great if they reacted to the topic in some way”, Elokapina’s media contact person Tero Mononen says

Elokapinina’s representatives did not comment to HS when Thunberg is arriving in Finland.

Public figures have recently come to support Elokapina’s activities. Elokapinna’s event area at Senatintor can be seen, for example, on Wednesday Aki Kaurismäki Dead leaves screening of the film.

“People listen to celebrities. They have power, and that’s why opinion influencers like them are important to us,” says Mononen.

In June, Elokapina is running a Storm Warning campaign, which includes several demonstrations and other programs.

With the help of its campaign, the movement demands the Finnish state to end subsidies that are harmful to the environment and the climate. Elokapina’s press release says that most of the subsidies that are harmful to the environment, according to them, flow into the tax exemption for jet fuel, the VAT discount on airline tickets, the promotion of intensive forestry and pleasure cruises, and the agricultural subsidy system.

The protests of the August uprising have employed a lot of police in recent years.