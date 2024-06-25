August Rebellion | Greta Thunberg opens the Elokaupina demonstration – live broadcast at 3 p.m

Animal rebellion|Greta Thunberg is participating in the Elokapina demonstration today. HS follows the events from the spot and shows a live broadcast from 3 p.m.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participates in the Elokapina demonstration on Tuesday. The demonstration starts with Thunberg’s speech at 3 pm in front of the Parliament. HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from the location.

In her speech, Thunberg tries to appeal to the Finnish government. The main demand of Elokapina’s Storm Warning campaign in June is to get the government to stop subsidies that are harmful to the environment.

The campaign includes demonstrations at different times in June and other events.

After the speech the protesters organize themselves into a procession, which proceeds through Kaivokatu to the Kaisaniemi roundabout and blocks the passage of car traffic there.

About a thousand participants are expected for the demonstration.

In June 2023, the University of Helsinki awarded Thunberg an honorary doctorate from the Faculty of Theology.

Thunberg has founded the international school children’s climate strike movement and has become so well known as the face of the climate movement around the world.