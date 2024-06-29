August Rebellion | Criminal law expert: The danger that “something really bad” would have happened at Friday’s demonstration was the highest in years

Animal rebellion|Emeritus Professor of Criminal and Procedural Law Matti Tolvanen does not think that the police used excessive force in the Elokapina demonstration on Friday.

Animal rebellion accuses in his published on Saturday in the bulletin police for violence at the climate movement’s Friday demonstration.

On Friday, the environmental movement temporarily stopped traffic on Länsiväylä in Ruoholahti and later on Mechelininkatu, as a result of which the police removed the movement’s protesters from the roadway.

Published by HS video night you can see, among other things, how the police dragged the demonstrators along the asphalt from the roadway to the ground with a heavy grip and kept them pressed to the ground.

The Helsinki Police Department already announced earlier that it does not allow blocking traffic on Länsiväylä. The police also said that they had informed the organizers of the demonstration.

HS’s reporter also witnessed what happened in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, on Friday.

Animal rebellion says in his press release that he “had to stop his demonstration due to police violence”.

In its announcement, it lists several cases in which the police would have used violence.

Chief Commissioner Heikki Porola The Helsinki Police Department did not comment on the allegations of violence to HS on Saturday. However, he admitted that on Friday the police used physical means of force in arrest situations and in a situation where troops were removed from the roadway.

Porola justifies the use of force by the fact that when they entered the road, the protesters endangered both their own safety and traffic safety.

HS was interviewed on Saturday by the professor emeritus of criminal and procedural law at the University of Eastern Finland Matti from Tolva about the police’s use of force in Friday’s demonstration.

Tolvanen has seen the videos published in the HS story.

In his view, the police were not guilty of using excessive force.

“The police have certainly had the authority to remove people from the street or prevent them from going to the street,” says Tolvanen.

The video shows that there was car and bus traffic at the demonstration site.

According to Tolvanen, it may have been difficult for other traffic to notice the protesters suddenly rushing onto the roadway.

Matti Tolvanen, professor emeritus of criminal and procedural law at the University of Eastern Finland, in Helsinki in May.

Friday the situation differs from previous demonstrations, where the demonstrators have sat in large numbers on the roadway, which could have been observed in advance.

“The police have to weigh the danger caused by the fact that people quite unpredictably come onto a busy thoroughfare, even running,” Tolvanen refers to the video.

Another option would have been for the police to stop other traffic. According to Tolvanen, that is also a difficult question.

“Against the right to protest is the right of other people to move safely.”

Tolvanen admits that the police’s use of force looks very harsh in the video.

“I think that situation already looks quite scary,” he says.

However, according to Tolvanen, the police’s harsh measures are justified when you take into account the danger of the situation.

He says that in order to eliminate the risk of personal injury, the police can proceed in a way that would not be allowed in another situation.

“The right to use force is always situational. It may be that it has been necessary to proceed in that way.”

“If it goes badly, then is it the police’s fault?” Tolvanen asks, referring to the dangerousness of the situation.

Tolvanen however, one can wonder whether the police could have acted differently in the situation.

In his opinion, the situation is difficult if the person to be removed from the roadway throws himself without being pulled over, as shown in the video.

“There aren’t really any options other than the procedure the police have taken, which is to pull the trigger if the person doesn’t use their own legs, even though they could most obviously use them.”

According to Tolvanen, Elokapina’s Friday demonstration differed significantly from the movement’s previous demonstrations.

Based on that, it is therefore not possible to draw the conclusion that the police’s use of force has hardened in general, he says.

Risk According to Tolvanen, there was a large risk of personal injuries during the demonstration on Friday.

“The danger of something really bad happening was probably the biggest that there has been in protests in Finland in the past decades.”

Tolvanen reminds that, according to the Road Traffic Act, traffic may not be unnecessarily blocked or disturbed.

According to Tolvanen, in the case of the protestors of the Elo Uprising, the issue may also involve shoving or harming an official.

Tolvanen considers that Elokapina is in a certain way ready for more radical actions than before.

Elokapina said in its announcement on Saturday that it is not meeting to oppose the police, but to create political pressure “so that critical climate and environmental issues rise more and more widely into the public consciousness”.

Professor Emeritus Tolvanen sees it differently.

“Yes, you suddenly get the impression that there is even a conflict with the police. You can ask if it serves them anymore [Elokapinan] purpose,” he says.

“This is going to get boring if it really starts to look like there is a conflict between the protesters and the police.”