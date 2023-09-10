August Rebellion | 2,400 climate activists were arrested in the Netherlands

Demonstrators demand the Dutch government to end subsidies to the fossil industry.

9.9. 22:31

Holland’s the police say they arrested 2,400 climate activists on Saturday. The news agency Reuters and a Dutch newspaper report on the matter, among others De Telegraaf. Some of those arrested are minors.

Activists had participated in the Elokapina demonstration on the A12 highway leading to The Hague. In total, it was estimated that there were more than 10,000 participants.

Demonstrators demand the Dutch government to end subsidies for fossil fuels. Elokapini has said it will continue to protest until state subsidies to the oil and gas industry are ended.

Protesters blocked the highway, and police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.