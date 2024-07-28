August pensions, 5% cuts coming

With the heat comes the news on the subject of pensions: in the month of August, according to what INPS communicates in its latest circular, there will be changes in checks. The latest updates from the Social Security Institute have confirmed sending pay slips for the month of Augustbringing with him the first tranches of 730 refunds for many pensioners. This wave of payments, scheduled for August 1, represents an awaited moment for those who have not filed their tax returns on time. In addition, the institute has specified that for some there will be the continuation of the 2023 IRPEF adjustment recoveriesa process that began in the early months of the year and will continue until the debt is completely repaid.

It is then necessary to pay attention to the checks relating to the provisional income benefits paid in 2022. Following these checks, August will be the month in which some pensioners will see their pension amount updated based on the new calculations. This could explain the variations in the amounts found in this month’s pay slips.

As regards income-related benefits, such as minimum integration and social supplements, INPS has warned about cuts applied to the benefits of holders who have not provided income data for 2020. Despite repeated requests, Those who have not yet submitted this information will see a 5% reduction on their August and September checks. A formal communication has been sent, with a deadline set for September 15, 2024: in the absence of the requested documentation, the benefits connected to the 2020 income will be definitively revoked.

These updates reflect a transformation phase in the social security system Italian, with INPS working to ensure fairness and correctness in pension management. While the payment of 730 refunds offers a sigh of relief to many, on the other hand the crackdown on missing income data underlines the importance of pensioners fulfilling their information obligations. In this context, INPS communication is an essential point of reference for navigating rights and duties in the current pension landscape.