09/06/2023 – 8:22 am

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) increased by 0.05% in August, after a reduction of 0.40% in July, disclosed this Wednesday by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

The result of the indicator was slightly lower than expected by the market – an increase of 0.14%, according to the median forecast of analysts heard by Projeções Broadcast. The range of financial market estimates ranged from a drop of 0.25% to a rise of 0.39%,

As a result, the IGP-DI accumulated a reduction of 5.30% in the year. In 12 months, there was a decrease of 6.91%.

FGV also informed the results of the three indicators that make up the IGP-DI. The IPA-DI, which represents the wholesale price, increased by 0.10% in August, compared to a drop of 0.61% in July. The IPC-DI, which measures the evolution of retail prices, fell 0.22% in August, after rising 0.07% in July. The INCC-DI, which measures the impact of prices on construction, increased by 0.17% in August, after rising by 0.10% in July.

The price collection period for the August index was from the 1st to the 31st of the month.

Core of the IPC-DI

The core Consumer Price Index – Domestic Availability (IPC-DI) for August rose 0.19%, after rising 0.22% in July. The core of the CPI-DI is used to measure trends and is calculated by excluding the main declines and the most expressive rises in retail prices. Also according to the FGV, the core accumulated an increase of 2.22% in the year and an increase of 3.29% in 12 months.