Among the 1070 races completed in the history of Formula 1, some have reported curious results. Results that, at least at the moment, seemed to be common, and that only the future would have indicated instead as the last acts of an unforgettable story, or as the basis of a career still to be written.

In this sense, what happened on the weekend of 1985 German Grand Prixwith the race held on August 4th, was a clear example. Almost four decades since then, that GP can now be divided into two exact moments: the ‘first times’ in the pre-race, and the ‘last’ times after crossing the finish line on Sunday. The first course of the appetizer of 4 August 1985 had the track as its main protagonist: in 1976, after the terrifying accident in which Niki Lauda suffered severe burns, the world of F1 decided to definitively abandon the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, with the German GP which has since been moved to Hockenheim. However, already in 1984, the Circus was able to realize its return to the Rhineland, but in that case for the European GP. The event was made possible thanks to the huge investments that contributed to the construction of one new version of the circuitstill known today as Nürburgring Gp-Strecke. This, much shorter and safer than the Nordschleife, shared only the straight of the finish line, only to wind up in a layout much appreciated by the drivers. It was also for this reason that, in 1985, the new track made its own absolute debut to host the German GP. A debut that immediately reserved a big surprise on the occasion of qualifying.

It was precisely here, in fact, that two more first times took place: in a completely unexpected way, the fastest lap was signed by the Milanese Teo Fabibehind the wheel of the Toleman. Both the driver and the team were thus able to obtain the first pole position of their history, made even more emblematic by the record lap time and by Fabi’s advantage over Stefan Johansson’s Ferrari, incredibly close to a second and two tenths. While the Lombard driver will get two more career poles – without ever winning a GP – for Toleman that moment also represented the first and last start at the pole in qualifying.

Despite the great joy, Sunday 4 August 1985 coincided with the day of other milestones: Fabi, despite starting in front of everyone, had to deal with the use of the forklift, thanks to an accident that occurred in the final stages of qualifying. This proved to be an obstacle already at the start, with the Milanese who was parked by many cars at the start. For a Milanese who was crying, there was another who was hoping: Michele Alboreto. While coming into contact with his teammate Johansson at the first corner, the Ferrari driver managed to continue the race in third position, going in pursuit of Keke Rosberg and Ayrton Senna. On lap 27, however, the Brazilian had to retire due to a transmission problem, thus making his future, emblematic rival, enter the podium area: Alain Prost.

The McLaren Frenchman got back on Alboreto, who was also able to exploit a tire wear problem on the Finn’s Williams. Twenty laps after the KO of Senna, the Ferrari driver managed to pass Rosberg, in total crisis, giving life to an exciting duel with Prost for the victory. Between the two, it was the Milanese who won, favored by a spin of the ‘Professor’ which cleared the way for the Ferrari driver, while the fight for the podium between Nigel Mansell and Jacques Laffite awarded the Ligier transalpine. In this way, Alboreto won the 5th GP of his career, which later revealed itself the last in his career for the late driver, who died in 2001 in Germany during a test session for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In conclusion, that race reserved another result to underline: right in the area where he risked losing his life nine years earlier, Niki Lauda recorded the fastest lap of the race. The 24th and last in F1.