The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that the deadline for registration for the third cycle of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2023 is August 31, calling on local companies and academic institutions to register before the deadline through the website www.sdcongress.com. The total prize money is $2.3 million (two million three hundred thousand dollars).

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai World Conference and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport at the RTA, said: “The theme of the third session comes under the title (Autonomous Buses). The RTA has started receiving applications for participation several months ago. The current August 31 deadline is an incentive and encouragement for leading companies and local academic institutions to expedite participation through the site.”

Bahrozyan added: “The launch of the third edition of the challenge follows the success achieved by the first and second sessions, and within the framework of the authority’s efforts to enhance the leading role of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of self-driving transportation, and its keenness to embody the government’s vision of converting 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into self-driving trips. by 2030.”

The third session of the challenge assumes a new competitive character for participants in the field of (self-driving buses), which confirms the authority’s keenness to continue to enhance the leading role of the Dubai government, and to expand the use of self-driving transport technology at all levels. Where 2 million (two million US dollars) have been allocated to leading companies, and 300,000 dollars to the category of local academic institutions, where all local and international companies can participate in the category (leading companies), provided that the company is registered in the country of origin or locally, and is working in the field of developing Or operating self-driving buses. As for the “local academic institutions” category, it includes all universities, institutes and research centers in the UAE that have research interests in the field of self-driving technologies, and are working on developing related models.