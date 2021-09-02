A waiter serves a sangria in a restaurant in Pamplona. Christopher Castro

August is usually a bad month for the labor market, but although the past was less dark, it leaves a black data. August 31, 2021 will go down in history as the day that more contracts were extinguished since the pandemic broke out. In that single day, last Tuesday, 294,808 jobs disappeared, according to data released this Thursday by the Ministry of Social Security. It is also the second day in which more jobs were destroyed in the history of the Spanish labor market after August 31, 2018, when the number of employed fell by 304,632 people.

The beginning of the new political course puts an end to the tourist season and with it many work contracts signed only for the months of greatest activity in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, among others, are terminated. For this reason, traditionally many contracts expire on the last day of August.

The drop in membership of 294,808 workers on August 31, 2021 is the result of subtracting from the workers who signed up that day (47,468) those who dropped out of Social Security (342,276). The latter should not be confused with layoffs: they are terminations or terminations of contracts that are sometimes renewed the day or the following week. The number of casualties is not the highest either: half a million jobs have been terminated in a single day. But the net balance between highs and lows has never been higher since the health crisis caused by covid-19 broke out. Not even in the worst days of the pandemic were so many jobs destroyed. On Monday, March 16, 2020, two days after the State official newsletter (BOE) published the decree of the first state of alarm, the number of employed fell by 182,630 people. The following months, jobs were lost, but it was an incessant trickle.

More information

The job destruction on August 31 denotes two things. On the one hand, the recovery of the labor market, with more contracts signed than in the same month of the previous year. And on the other, the precariousness of the Spanish labor system suffering from a high temporality. The high temporality suffered by the Spanish labor market is reflected in the number of contracts that are signed for a week and even for only one day. The number of contracts registered during the month of August amounted to 1,407,563 and represents an increase of 25.8% (288,900 more labor agreements) over the same month of 2020 when the pandemic hit with all its might, according to data from the Ministry of work. Of the total, 1,283,266 were temporary contracts, 91% of the total, which reflects the high temporary nature of the labor market.

Last July (month for which there are already detailed statistics of all types of contracts signed) 1,838,250 contracts were signed that had an average duration of 53.19 days, according to data updated this Thursday by the Public Employment Service ( SEPE). Of the total contracts, 396,009 had a duration of a single day. And 87,479 of the total were signed for one week. Most of the contracts signed last July were temporary or for works and services. Of the total, only 165,500 were permanent, 9% of the total.

On August 31 of last year also marked a black day for employment, 216,235 employees were destroyed. Although as tourist activity was lower in 2020, due to restrictions on movements imposed by administrations and recommendations from third countries not to travel to Spain, the labor market had less dynamism that summer and the jobs that ended after the end of the holiday season were less than this year.