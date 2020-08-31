The Mercedes engine block moved back more than 1 meter. The front of the Sedan is nothing more than crumpled sheets. At over 120 km / h, the car transporting Lady Diana has hit the thirteenth pillar of the Alma tunnel, in the heart of Paris, head-on. It is 12:26 am on August 31, 1997. The driver Henri Paul dies instantly. Dodi Al-Fayed dies when help arrives. As for Princess Diana who suffers from a thoracic hemorrhage, is transported to the emergency room of Pitié-Salpêtrière. At 4:50 a.m., Lady Di’s death was announced.



At dawn, radio and television programs are interrupted. Across the Channel, in front of the royal palaces, Great Britain froze. As the whole world offers its condolences, Queen Elizabeth remains invisible. For her, Diana is no longer part of the family since her divorce from Charles. In London, anger is brewing. “Where is our queen ? “exclaims the press. 6 days after the death of her ex-daughter-in-law, Elizabeth agrees to return to London and speaks to her people.

The JT

The other subjects of the news