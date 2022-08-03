Two years have passed since that story that no one will ever forget and that still today is without a truth. It was August 3, 2020, when Viviana Parisi and the little one Gioele Mondello they disappeared in the countryside of Caronia, after an accident in the tunnel. And there is still one and only question left: “What really happened to mother and son?”

That morning, Viviana leaves the house, as her husband Daniele Mondello explained, to go to Milazzo a buy shoes for his son. The woman, however, enters the Messina – Palermo motorway and becomes involved in a accident. No one has ever understood why, but Viviana decides to get out of the car and abandon everything, including money and documents, to escape with Gioele for the campaigns of Caronia.

For days, researchers scour every spot in the area. The first discovery takes place on 8 August, the lifeless body by Viviana Parisi at the foot of a trellis. However, there is no trace of Joel. The searches continue until August 19 when a former carabiniere who had voluntarily participated in the searches organized by Daniele Mondello, found the remains of the child behind a bush.

After months of investigations, after Daniele Mondello’s battle for the truth, the Patti Public Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the case as murder suicide. Investigators believe that Viviana Parisi killed her baby and then she committed suicide by throwing herself from that excerpt. Unfortunately, from the remains of Joel, the doctors were unable to trace one certain cause of death.

Viviana Parisi and Gioele Mondello: case closed

The case has been dismissed, but everything continues to revolve around hypotheses, even after two years. According to the authorities, Viviana knew exactly what her intentions were that morning. She would have caused the accident voluntarily and having failed in the interior, she would have fled to the countryside, killed her child and then killed herself. But Daniele Mondello doesn’t believe it, he doesn’t believe a single word, because his Viviana loved their baby and she would never hurt him.

The DJ had problems psychological, had been under treatment. The pandemic had turned her life upside down and she had been the victim of hallucinatory and psychotic phenomena. Had she realized that her depression was now without shelter and that her child could not have lived without her in such a horrible world? All elements that reinforce the hypothesis of the Prosecutor and that led the Gip ad accept the archiving request.

Daniele Mondello did not give up even after two years, he continues to keep alive the memories of Viviana and Gioele to show everyone, on his Facebook profile, the love that united them and why his wife could never harm the baby.

Two years have passed since the tragedy of Caronia and no one has yet forgotten their history and their faces. Everyone does they ask what really happened, on August 3, 2020, in the countryside of Caronia.