According to a report published by Bloomberg, there is no specific reason that affects the ability of Americans to work during this day.

The findings came from a study by Flamingo, a company that helps its corporate clients monitor the attendance and absence processes of its employees, by analyzing sick leave data received by employees in US companies.

August 24 was the most “sick absence” day for employees in America.

The most absent sick day after August 24 was February 13, which usually witnesses the “Super Bowl” match in America, and Valentine’s Day approaches.

The results of the study came after examining the attendance and absence dates of about 300 companies with more than 10,000 employees.

Of these numbers, about 0.9 percent of employees reported sick absence during the 24th of August, which is higher than any other day.

The most prominent “reasons for absence” for this day were stomach pains, after the fear of infection with the Corona virus was the reason for about a quarter of absences in general.