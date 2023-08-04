The Emirates Astronomy Society stated that the features of the countdown to the end of the summer season have begun to loom on the horizon, with the approaching date of the appearance of the star Suhail, which the Arabs associate with the end of the heat and the intensity of heat with its rise. She pointed out that, starting in mid-August, the features of the refraction of the intense heat and the recession of the heat will begin, coinciding with the rising of the Suhail star, which will be seen in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, starting from August 24.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that the fall season will start climatically, according to the classification of the World Meteorological Organization, in early September, and astronomically according to the sun’s perpendicular to the equator heading south on September 23.

Al-Jarwan pointed out that during the second half of August, the upper temperatures during the day will begin to break, while the lower temperatures will stabilize at night at their highest levels during the year until the beginning of September. Suhail” or “Akat Suhail” because it is presented after sensing the weather change towards the equinox to September 23. He said, “With the entry of zero on the sixth of September, we will witness an increase in air humidity, the formation of fog in the morning, the continuation of the activity of the southeast winds laden with moisture, and the opportunity for cumulus clouds to form on the mountain heights, while temperatures will continue to gradually decrease.”

Al-Jarwan noted that the coldness of the night and the decrease in temperatures below 20 degrees at night does not happen before mid-October, and the moderation of the day, when the daytime temperatures drop below 30 degrees, will also not be before November. December.