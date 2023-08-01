The usual thing is that television in August is an arid desert that you have to cross until you get to the flourishing September and the splendid autumn. However, in recent years the platforms have been in charge of feeding the summer with content that prevents subscribers from running away and taking advantage of the fact that the viewer has more free time and is less saturated with proposals. But, this year, the summer offer in August has been reduced to a minimum. Only a few platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ are resisting by releasing products destined to resonate strongly with the public in the coming weeks. The rest seem to have opted to save their best cards for more favorable times. After all, the American audiovisual industry is almost completely at a standstill with the strikes of writers and actors and many prefer to be cautious in case the situation drags on.

Among the offer of the month are some noteworthy titles, such as the end of the dramatic comedy Physical (day 2 on Apple TV+) or the farewell to billions (day 12 on Movistar Plus+), with the return of Damian Lewis to the cast. Among the premieres, it stands out a strange planet (day 9 on Apple TV+), the new animated series for adults that Dan Harmon signs along with the author of the graphic novel on which it is based, Nathan W. Pyle. lethal medicine (day 10 on Netflix) explores, with Matthew Broderick as the protagonist, the opioid crisis in the United States. To fall again (day 6 in Movistar Plus+) has Kate del Castillo and Maxi Iglesias as protagonists in an adaptation of the classic Anna Karenina Set in present-day Mexico.

Another adaptation, in this case from a comic, is The chosen one (day 16 on Netflix), which brings to the screen the cartoons of American Jesus to tell the story of a boy who has powers like those of Jesus Christ. the swedish the manipulator (Day 29 in Filmin) is inspired by a real case to delve into the abuses that take place for years in an equestrian center. The second season of Cruel Summer (day 11 on Amazon Prime Video) brings a new youthful mystery, and the hooliganism of strung out in philadelphia (day 30 on Disney+) is now in its 16th season.

Of the releases and comebacks this month (which you can check on our calendar), we recommend giving this selection a try.

heartstopper

Joe Locke and Kit Connor, in the second season of ‘Heartstopper’.

The series created by Alice Oseman and based on her own graphic novels surprised in its first season with the brightness and sensitivity with which it portrayed the relationship between two teenagers. Once that universe is already established and the two protagonists have won the affection of the viewers, the second season starts on well-fertilized ground. The adorable Nick and Charlie face a new stage in their relationship, with Nick intent on coming out to his and Charlie’s friends, alert to possible harm to his girlfriend in the process. An inspiring adolescent love story that balances so as not to fall into the pit of nerdiness.

Where and when to see it? The eight episodes of the second season premiere Thursday the 3rd on Netflix.

Alice Hart’s Lost Flowers

Sigourney Weaver and Alyla Browne in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’.

A seven-episode drama that follows decades in the life of Alice Hart, from losing her parents in a fire at age 9 to ending up fighting for her life against the man she loves. Being orphaned, little Ella will go to live with her grandmother (played by Sigourney Weaver) at a flower farm, where she will unravel mysteries concerning her past and that of her family. The trailer makes clear the female role in this story shot in Australia and full of family secrets behind the producers of Big Little Lies.

Where and when to see it? It premieres Friday the 4th on Amazon Prime Video.

Victory Time: The Lakers Dynasty

An image from the second season of ‘Victory Time: The Lakers Dynasty’.

With an accelerated pace, a casual tone and characters talking to the camera, the drama that delves into the hidden side of the protagonists of the revolution that the NBA experienced in the early eighties, with the Los Angeles Lakers at the helm, showed the tensions outside and inside from the field. If the first batch of episodes focused on the 1979-1980 sports season, the new episodes go further to reflect the period between 1980 and 1984, just after the Finals, and culminate with the first professional rematch of the great stars of the time, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Where and when to see it? Starting on the 7th on HBO Max.

Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, in the third season of ‘Only murders in the building’.

The big draw for the third season of the smart and funny mystery comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selene Gomez (an already well-oiled on-screen trio) is the addition of Meryl Streep to the cast. As guessed in the trailer, the character of the Oscar-winning actress will be one of the suspects in the death around which the plot of the new chapters will revolve. Charles, Oliver and Mabel will launch themselves to investigate the murder in full performance of a Hollywood star (a character played by Paul Rudd, who already appeared briefly in the second season and who now takes center stage) in what was his Broadway debut.

Where and when to see it? The first two episodes of the third season premiere on Tuesday the 8th on Disney+. The rest will be available at the rate of one per week.

The Bear

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, in the second season of ‘The Bear’.

The tension and adrenaline experienced in a kitchen serve as the backdrop for this comedy with more drama than laughter. After all, anxiety management and grief are at the center of what happens to the protagonist, a renowned chef who takes over the family sandwich shop. Now the team will embark on the adventure of setting up a new venue, with all the headaches that this entails in the form of bureaucracy, dealing with vendors and menu planning. Staff will have to push their capabilities to the limit while relationships between them are tightened and strengthened. What was one of the best series of 2022 returns with a batch of chapters that American critics have once again applauded.

Where and when to see it? The 10 episodes of the second season premiere on the 16th on Disney+.

Ahsoka

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Rosario Dawson resumes the character that she already played in the flesh in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka Tano, an old acquaintance for Star Wars fans because of her career in various animated series of the saga, is a former Jedi, an apprentice padawan of Anakin Skywalker, who is now investigating the threat that hangs over the galaxy. As already happened in Obi Wan KenobiHayden Christensen will return to play Anakin. The cast will also include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, playing the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will play Hera Syndulla. Lars Mikkelsen will be Grand Admiral Thrawn, the great villain of the story.

Where and when to see it? It premieres on the 23rd on Disney +.

one piece

From the left, Taz Skylar, Mackenyu Arata, Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero Gibson, in the first season of ‘One Piece’.

The best-selling manga in history becomes a series with flesh and blood characters. Its plot follows the adventures of a diverse group of characters with superpowers led by Monkey D. Luffy, a young man capable of stretching like a rubber band who has always longed for freedom and who decides to leave his town accompanied by his straw hat to embark on a journey in search of a treasure, the One Piece, and thus become the King of the Pirates. To do this, he will have to gather the best possible crew with which to sail the oceans and face dangerous rivals. A bet with a large budget and many special effects with the ambition of reaching large audiences through humor and adventure.

Where and when to see it? All eight episodes will be available August 31 on Netflix.

