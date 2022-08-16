At the turn of the 1990s and 2000s, Formula 1 definitely met one of the brightest minds in its entire history, who helped bring back the Ferrari on the roof of the world after a wait of 21 years: Ross Brawn. The undertaking, which was successful in 2000, was however anticipated by other strokes of genius carried out by the former Technical Director of the Red, including one of the most famous conceived in full competition in the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prixexactly 24 years ago. Moreover, this took place in one of the most revolutionary world championships in recent history of the premier class of motor racing, especially as regards the technical regulations: from that year, the cars were reduced by two meters in width, but above all we witnessed the introduction of grooved tires, designed to increase better cornering grip.

In addition to this, the role of absolute protagonist in the Circus also changed: after the domination of Williams in the first half of the 90s, the Grove team went into decline with its reigning champion Jacques Villeneuve, opening the doors to contemporary explosion of the McLarenled by Mika Hakkinenin turn defended by David Coulthard. In all this, Ferrari imposed itself as the main rival of the Woking house, with Michael Schumacher and Eddie Irvine. With five races left in the championship, the Finn from McLaren arrived in Hungary with a 16-point advantage over the German from Maranello, and with the Cavallino 26 lengths behind McLaren.

As if that were not enough, the English team reaffirmed its state of grace at theHungaroring conquering the whole first row in qualifying, with Hakkinen ahead of his Scottish teammate and al Kaiser, 3 tenths off the pole. The situation in the top three remained intact even at the start, with Irvine’s second Ferrari out of action on lap 13 due to a technical problem. The hopes of the Red they therefore focus on Schumacher, but the McLarens seem unattainable. Even at the end of the first pit stop, the Hakkinen-Coulthard duo confirmed their leadership in front of the two-time world champion.

However, with just over 30 laps played, the Ferrari driver’s pace visibly increases, so much so that the gap on Coulthard is reduced. At that point, along with the times of the German, Ross Brawn comes into play, the English engineer who used to eat a banana at the pit wall to recharge and relieve tension. At 46th of 77 total lapsthe Technical Director opted for the gamble: go from two to three pit stops. Called back to the pit lane, Schumacher made a quick stop, designed to push hard and then re-enter again before the checkered flag, with the aim of scoring fast laps to jump in command of the race. In the immediately following laps, also due to a small mistake in the McLaren pits with Coulthard, the German actually managed to put together a series of fast laps right from the start, such as to allow the Ferrari driver to overtake the Scot. At that point, the British team decided to go scoring on Schumacher calling Hakkinen for the second and final pit stop, but the team’s hopes were shattered at 53rd due to a problem with the change of the Finn, forced to lose positions.

Meanwhile, with a lighter car and with significantly lower times than its rivals, the Kaiser managed to increase his gap on Coutlhard, enough to return to the pits for the third time 16 laps from the checkered flag. At that point, the German rejoined the track 5 seconds ahead of the McLaren driver, despite a small hike off the track before the pit stop. From that moment, Schumacher drove to the finish, with Villeneuve behind Coulthard on the third step of the podium. The world championship, despite this Ferrari-style pearl, will also end up in the hands of Hakkinen, also favored by a retirement of Schumacher in the Japanese GP, the last act of the championship in which the German still presented himself with the credentials to be able to win the title again. blended for a puncture.