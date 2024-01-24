Bayern Munich must visit Augsburg's field on matchday 19 of the Bundesliga. At first it might seem like an affordable match for Tuchel's team. However, Thorup's team has been having a very interesting season, sitting in a high area of the classification, with a similar distance between relegation and the European places, so it could be said that the objective is being more than met. by the German team until now.
For its part, the Bavarian team is fighting for the league against Xabi Alonso's Bayern Leverkusen, which is having an almost perfect season that is putting Bayern Munich in serious difficulties in its goal of winning the title for another season. Even so, Tuchel's team has a spectacular squad, and if everyone is at their best level, they are a very difficult team to stop.
City: Augsburg
Stadium: WWK Arena
Date: Saturday January 27
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Argentina, 8:30 in Mexico
Movistar Champions League 2
ESPN 2 Argentina, Star+
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Monchengladbach
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
0-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
1-0V
|
Club friendly
|
Stuttgart
|
3-0 D
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
1-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Werder Bremen
|
0-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Hoffenheim
|
3-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Basel
|
1-1
|
Friendly
|
Wolfsburg
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
3-0V
|
Bundesliga
Augsburg: Oxford with muscle problems, Framberger with a torn cruciate ligament.
Bayern Munich: Sarr with a torn cruciate ligament, Buckmann and Mazraoui with a muscle tear, Hülsman with a thigh injury, Gnabry with a muscle injury, Peretz with a ligament injury. Kim Min-Jae will also not be available due to international commitments.
Augsburg: Dahmen, Mbabu, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Iago, Jensen, Rexhbecaj, Engels, Vargas, Tietz, Demirovic.
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Matthjis de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Raphaël Guereiro, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Harry Kane.
Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich
