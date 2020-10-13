Julian Schieber is at FC Augsburg no longer needed and is currently training with the U23. The attacker is very sorry about the circumstances of his demotion.
Schieber made almost 160 games in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Dortmund and Hertha. After moving to FC Augsburg in 2018, only eleven were added. In the summer he was told that they were no longer planning with him – but a change did not come about.
Compared to the SportPicture the 31-year-old now reports how the club’s statement turned out. “I was not supposed to come to the training ground, my locker was opened and my number was assigned later,” complains Schieber.
Although he was dealt “fairly” with him, the statements made by coach Heiko Herrlich hit the deserved professional hard. “The coach told me harshly that he would not rely on me and that he – also with regard to my body – did not believe that I could play consistently at Bundesliga level,” said Schieber, who at these moments was a “mixture of horror and disappointment and anger “felt.
His contract with FCA runs until summer 2021 – a change can only be made in the coming winter. However, Schieber is not entirely innocent of this, as he turned down offers in the summer. “There were a few inquiries, but they didn’t affect me emotionally,” admitted Schieber.
Leave a Reply