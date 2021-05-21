Munich (dpa)

Augsburg coach Marcus Weinzirl said that the team will impose close supervision on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the two teams’ match tomorrow (Saturday) in the last thirty-fourth stage of the German football league (Bundesliga), to prevent him from breaking the record registered in the name of Gerd Muller.

Lewandowski equaled a few days ago Muller’s record of scoring the most goals in one season in Bundesliga, after raising his tally to 40 goals, and Lewandowski could be the only record in case of scoring against Augsburg tomorrow.

But Weinzirl does not want Lewandowski to be singled out for the record, in recognition of Muller, who achieved that record in the 1971-72 season, and the Augsburg coach said: We are considering assigning one player to follow Lewandowski throughout the entire stadium.

He added: Lewandowski will definitely seek to consolidate the record, and it is our duty to address him in the match in the best way in order to protect Gerd Muller’s record.

He continued: Gerd Muller was a model for me in my youth, and he was the assistant coach for the second team in Bayern Munich when I was playing with him. I know him well and appreciate him very much, so I would like him to remain a participant in holding the record.

The match is honorary, as Bayern Munich has already won the league title for the ninth consecutive season, and Augsburg decided earlier this week to continue in the First Division.