In the afternoon he received FC Augsburg the ambitious team of Borussia Dortmund. After a dominant first half, BVB went into the break with a deficit, with the second shot on goal Augsburg followed up in the second half.
Gates: 1-0 Uduokhai (40th), 2-0 Caligiuri (54th)
In front of 6,000 fans, Augsburg had to do without the injured Vargas – Hahn replaced him. Dortmund brought Guerreiro for the ailing Hazard.
BVB immediately took control, but there were no more than two half-chances through Bellingham and Sancho in the first half hour for Dortmund. Augsburg had twice brought Niederlechner into position, but he was also offside.
After 30 minutes there was a little pack formation, which was punished with the yellow card for the two initiators Haaland and Gouweleeuw.
The little scuffle helped the hosts better into the game and Augsburg took the lead before the break. A free kick found the head of Uduokhai, who scored the 1-0 from a few meters (40th).
Of course, BVB wanted to equalize before half-time, but Augsburg threw themselves against every chance and Haaland and Meunier desperate. With the somewhat happy leadership for the hosts, it went into the break, a Dortmund fan found the explanation for the dominance of Bavaria:
The second half was unchanged in terms of personnel, Dortmund was now required. Augsburg continued to rely on counter-attack tactics and with success. In the 54th minute Caligiuri was free and gave Bürki no chance in the BVB box. If there is malice and pity from HSV, then it will be difficult:
Favre reacted and shortly afterwards brought Reus and Brandt for Guerreiro and Bellingham. But there were no clear chances to hit the next goal, Augsburg lurked for the eventual decisive counterattack. BVB pushed the Augsburgers deep into their half, but without breaking the defense bar of the hosts.
In the final phase, Augsburg’s new goalkeeper Gikiewicz saved strong against Hummels and Haaland, then the surprising Augsburg victory was official!
