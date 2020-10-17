RB Leipzig had to go to on Saturday afternoon FC Augsburg compete. After a sovereign performance, the Saxons won 2-0 and remain leaders.
Gates: 0: 1 Angelino (45th), 0: 2 Poulsen (66th)
Augsburg left the ball to the Leipzigers and switched quickly themselves, but in the first half hour there was a chaotic game to be seen.
Even after that, the Leipzigers couldn’t think of anything and Augsburg patiently waited for the Saxons to make mistakes. When everyone had already come to terms with the 0-0 break, Angelino pushed a cross from Olmo with his head to lead Leipzig over the line.
In the second round, Leipzig went energetically to the preliminary decision and worked out several good opportunities. In the end, it was the substitute Poulsen, who in the 66th minute with his first ball hit the ball dreamily into the corner.
As a result, Augsburg came back to some offensive actions, but the substitute Hwang had the last chance when he hit the crossbar on the other side. Leipzig ultimately deserved a 2-0 win at FC Augsburg and remains the leader of the table.
