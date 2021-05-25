From the left, Carlos González, Pablo Soto and Pedro Javier Sáez, founders of Neosentec. Manuel Cernuda

They saw a newspaper clipping posted on the faculty notice board and thought that its protagonist was the missing partner to prop up the project. Computer engineers Pedro Javier Sáez and Carlos González took the first steps with their start-up of augmented reality and they came across that a third graduate, Pablo Soto, an Asturian like them, had just created a voice assistant that helped blind people to move around Oviedo. Lazzus, as this guide was called, was targeting a niche market that they found interesting. They thought that if the obstacle registration was done with smart glasses, and not with the mobile camera continuously raised in front of the user, this would gain autonomy.

Hence, they proposed to join forces with Soto, who picked up the glove. Seven years later, and despite the fact that that first purpose did not come to fruition, the company, Neosentec, “has evolved and specialized within a very incipient market,” say Sáez and González. From offering applications such as Lazzus and tailor-made tasks, they have been turning to make it easier for their clients to autonomously build their own immersive experiences, “a service that only a handful of companies provide in the world. They do, specifically Sáez, “what WordPress does with web pages”. Just as the American content manager allows its users to design a digital portal without requiring programming knowledge, Neosentec makes it easier for the customer of a restaurant or factory operator to see the dishes on the menu or the interior in 3D through their mobile of a production line without the need for intermediaries.

Both have access to the respective experiences through Onirix, a self-developed computer program, also available as an application, whose clients are industrial companies and communication agencies. Among the former are Red Eléctrica Española, Thyssenkrupp, Airbus and Unilever, which find on the platform a tool to provide their employees or those in charge of the supervision or maintenance of their products or services the information they need in their performance daily. In the case of Thyssenkrupp, for example, Onirix allows the operator who has to repair a conveyor belt installed by the company at an airport to know where the fault is just by lifting the mobile and scanning the system. “This is possible because, previously, each company has graphically integrated some of its processes in a point cloud generated by our platform,” explains Sáez.

Of the 270,000 euros that they invoiced in 2020, 80% comes from contracts with industrial companies. The remaining 20% ​​is from agreements with digital communication agencies that wish to offer their clients augmented reality services. They have a business model based on recurrence. “Our basic annual fee is 3,200 euros, but in practice this amount is highly variable. It depends on the plants in which the software is integrated and, in cases where there is an end user, on the number of visualizations made ”, reveals González.

Neosentec has 10 employees, is headquartered in the Asturias Technology Park and has already reached the profitability threshold. In fact, González affirms that “at the current rate of billing and costs”, this year they should obtain a profit of 100,000 euros. The company has been financed thanks to 700,000 euros in public and private contributions. The CDTI, through its program for the consolidation of technology companies Neotec, granted them 200,000 euros in non-refundable funds in 2018. They have also received financial support from a company owned by the Principality, several investors from the IESE forum and the former head of innovation from Banco Santander José María Fuster. However, González believes that “the determining element” in the takeoff has been “the support of public policies, especially regional ones” for Industry 4.0.

Now they are focused on improving their technology. In particular, they aspire to make their spatial recognition capacity available offline, something that would allow them to obtain another customer profile and, in parallel, stop depending on Microsoft to locate the environments they scan.