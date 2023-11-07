Rai, Corrado Augias on the Meloni government: “They want to rewrite history but they don’t have people capable of doing it”

Corrado Augeas announced his farewell yesterday Rai and the transition to A7where he will host a cultural broadcast in prime time from the beginning of December: “The Tower of Babel“. But the journalist returns to the reasons that pushed him to leave Viale Mazzini after 63 years. “When I joined the company (1 July 1960, through competition) Rai – Augias explains to Repubblica – was a Christian Democrat fiefdom. Hector Bernabeishortly afterwards, he became the dominus, the DC was his party, Amyntor Fanfani The referent. The political atmosphere was cramped but the cultural level made Rai one of the best European television stations. In 2022, with the Meloni government, according to Augias “the objectives have become more numerous”. Because “she added herself the desire to tell the story all over again. So far we have only had a few hints of it also because It’s not as if those capable of doing so abound on that side“.

“I’m afraid I know – Augias continues to Repubblica – that in a few months this impulse will grow of strength, if things remain as they are today. This is a sloppy and incompetent government and produced maximum efficiency in the progressive destruction of Italian radio and television. I have seen in the last few months amateurismimprovident choices, the presumption that one pawn is as good as another, the unawareness that television effectiveness is a delicate mixture of professionalism and congruence with the topic, the forgetfulness that cultural hegemony cannot be imposed by placing a faithful follower here and one there. They are subjects (not the only ones, after all) in which competence must prevail over loyalty. If I had been younger – concludes Augias – I would have stayed trying, if possible, to rebalance the drift a little. But I’m old and I would like to continue working, as long as I have sufficient consensus, with friendly people in a friendly environment. This ugly story remains, they had announced that they wanted to demolish the communists’ RAI; they are simply demolishing Rai“.

