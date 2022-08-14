Three seasons, two drivers’ world titles and two other constructors: this concludes the short and intense history of the team Mercedes in Formula E, characterized by great successes and, at the same time, by an almost hasty farewell from the category. A chapter that is in some ways unique of its kind, always led by a philosophy in the world of racing already highlighted in Formula 1, where part of the eight-time world champion team went to work to support its ‘sister’ in the 100% series. electric, writing indelible pages in the 100 E-Prix achieved in the eight total seasons of Formula E.

At the very beginning of the category, however, Mercedes was not yet present among the teams that officially started the first single-seater races powered by fully electric motors. The actual approach took place in fact in 2017the year in which the future Mercedes EQ Formula E Team announced the entry into the world championship starting from the 2019-20 seasoninheriting the HWA Racelab team – customer team of the same Anglo-German company – and at the same time ceasing its experience in the DTM championship.

In the total three seasons, the three-pointed star has always relied on a single pair of drivers: Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, both later graduated world champions. At the end of the first year, the Belgian was the one who gave the first victory to theBerlin E-Prix-6, home test in which Mercedes also hit the first double. Previously, in the team’s absolute debut in Saudi ArabiaVandoorne himself was also the one who caught the first podium for Mercedes.

The following season, with three overall victories, it was De Vries who emerged in a particular way, so much so that the Dutchman even ended the year as world champion 2020/21. The successes of the number 17, combined with the high-level performance of his teammate, also contributed to the constructors’ world title for Mercedes. A double world success then confirmed also in 2021/2022, a year that began with the unexpected official farewell of Mercedes from Formula E at the end of the world championship, and with the sale of the team to McLaren. To bid farewell to the series, the Anglo-German team has thus entered the manufacturers and drivers’ roll of honor for the second time in a row, succeeding, in the latter case, with Vandoorne. In 55 E-Prix total disputed, the team greets its experience in Formula E with 23 podiums conquered, of which 7 on the top step. To this, they are added 9 pole positions and 5 fastest laps.