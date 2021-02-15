It is a strong testimony that Audrey Pulvar, assistant to the City of Paris, delivered on France Inter, Monday, February 15. She immediately wanted to express herself “As the daughter of a pedophile, therefore the daughter of a monster”. It was early this month. Territorial advisor Karine Mousseau, as well as her cousins Barbara Glissant and Valérie Fallourd, three women from the family of Marc Pulvar, accused in a forum this great figure of Martinican unionism, who died in 2008, of being a pedophile. Audrey Pulvar then explained that she had been made aware of the crimes committed by her father “About twenty years ago”, when his cousins had spoken about it in the family. Accused by some of not having denounced these acts in turn, she underlined: “As long as they did not wish to express themselves publicly, it was not for me to substitute for their words of victims. “ On Monday, she finished the interview in tears: “What the victims want is to stop raping. “