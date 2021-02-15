It is a strong testimony that Audrey Pulvar, assistant to the City of Paris, delivered on France Inter, Monday, February 15. She immediately wanted to express herself “As the daughter of a pedophile, therefore the daughter of a monster”. It was early this month. Territorial advisor Karine Mousseau, as well as her cousins ​​Barbara Glissant and Valérie Fallourd, three women from the family of Marc Pulvar, accused in a forum this great figure of Martinican unionism, who died in 2008, of being a pedophile. Audrey Pulvar then explained that she had been made aware of the crimes committed by her father “About twenty years ago”, when his cousins ​​had spoken about it in the family. Accused by some of not having denounced these acts in turn, she underlined: “As long as they did not wish to express themselves publicly, it was not for me to substitute for their words of victims. “ On Monday, she finished the interview in tears: “What the victims want is to stop raping. “