Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Audretsch speaks in the Bundestag. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The Greens parliamentary group vice sharply criticizes the Union’s actions: They use misinformation to “play off people who have little money against each other.”

Berlin – Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Audretsch holds the Union in the dispute over the planned citizens’ benefit “shabbiness”. “As a traffic light, we have adapted our draft law on citizen income, responded to criticism and approached the Union with an outstretched hand,” Audretsch told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The Union is reacting to this with more fake news and a competition of shabbiness.”

The Union is not above shamelessly copying false figures and graphics from AfD-related newspapers for its campaign. “Everything with just one goal: to play off people who have little money against each other.” The Union must be asked “whether it wants to be responsible for its populist sentiment at the expense of people from the middle of our society.”

The introduction of citizen income on January 1st is still in the balance. The factions of the SPD, Greens and FDP have made changes to the original plans, but the Union stands by their rejection.

Citizens’ income is intended to replace the previous Hartz IV basic security. The aim is to put those affected in a position to be able to concentrate more on further training and looking for work. They should be put under less pressure by the job center. The standard rates of basic security should also increase by around 50 euros per month. Union politicians warn against abuse of benefits. They also complain that there are no incentives to return to work. dpa